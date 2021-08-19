Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was voted in as the sixth Speaker of the South African National Assembly on Thursday, 19 August

The voting was held in a secret ballot which was situated at three different sites in order to observe Covid-19 regulations and protocols

The Economic Freedom Fighters were not present at the Parliamentary vote as they believed that Ramaphosa had single-handedly made the call

On Thursday, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was voted in as the sixth Speaker of the National Assembly. This follows Thandi Modise being forced to step down from the position after serving just two years of her term. The election started at 11am and was done through a secret ballot.

After a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa and a vote, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was voted the 6th Speaker of the National Assembly. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

The secret ballot was held at three different sites in order to maintain Covid-19 regulations as all members were physically present. Reports by SABC News revealed that the Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated Dr Annelie Lotriet to contest the position.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, on the other hand, did not attend the election as they did not want to partake in "rubber-stamping Ramaphosa's violation of the separation of powers", according to TimesLIVE.

ANC defends decision to nominate ex-Defence Minister Mapisa Nqakula as Speaker of Parliament candidate

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) did not backtrack from its nomination of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the party's candidate as the next Speaker of the National Assembly.

According to EWN, the ANC caucus was informed of Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination by the party's Top Six leadership. The party argued that Mapisa-Nqakula was qualified for the job of Speaker of Parliament, claiming that her experience gives her the qualities she needs.

Acting ANC caucus chairperson Nomfanelo Kota says Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as candidate-elect was well received by the caucus because she has extensive legislative and policymaking expertise, according to News24.

DA opposes Mapisa-Nqakula nomination as Speaker of National Assembly

Leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, says the party was not pleased with ANC's nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula.

“Mapisa-Nqakula has one of the worst parliamentary attendance records and also a bad track record on question replies. She is a person who has shown executive mindedness and will not defend Parliament,” Steenhuisen.

