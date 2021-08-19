South Africans React to New 'AI Till', Innovation Allegedly Spotted at PnP

South Africans have reacted to a leaked image of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) till allegedly spotted at a Pick n Pay store

The first to comment in shock was DJ Sbu, who, taking to his verified account, lamented local women losing their jobs in the wake of the new tills

With the obvious noise around the newest retail innovation of Artificial Intelligence (IA) till points to hit the country's shores, social media has been abuzz with polarising views.

News first broke around the technological venture when popular South African grocery chain, Checkers, announced testing a store without checkout counters.

Social media has been abuzz with polarising views on the newest retail innovation of Artificial Intelligence (IA) till points. Image: @danielmarvin/ Twitter.

This would make the major retailer the first cashier-less food store locally, giving customers complete control over their shopping experience.

Well-known Twitter user, @danielmarven took to his account on Thursday to share a leaked image of an AI till at one of fellow-major grocery retailer Pick n Pay's stores.

The caption read:

"Cashierless till machines there by Pick n Pay."

It is unknown if the leaked image is real, as Briefly News could not find any verifiable news sources confirming that the country's second-largest supermarket chain has an AI till at one of its stores.

Briefly News, however, understands that the retailer has partnered with Standard Bank, one of the big four banks, to house in-store branches for banking customers in select stores.

Mzansi Twitter reacts to new 'AI tills'

Saffas have since taken to the Twitter streets to voice their opinion on the new AI tills reportedly set to take off in Mzansi.

The first to comment in shock was DJ Sbu, who, taking to his verified account, lamented local women losing their jobs in the wake of the new tills. He wrote:

"Yaphelimisebenzi yabosisi bethu bo!"

@Thomiilee said:

Is there security daar or? Asking for a friend."

@kabza_tensa added:

"I see a lot of fraud here, especially paying cash, does it know how to tell between the counter fit bills or?"

@ShimmyMasongwa joked:

"Who is going to scream, "e declinile", or void?"

@AndredeBeer highlighted:

"This is phase 1, in other countries you just walk past a scanner and it deducts money from your account."

Source: Briefly.co.za