Gigi Lamayne is on the hunt for love and refuses to stop until she has found it, sis is on a mission that we all get to witness

Joining the saucy cast of Temptation Island SA , Gigi is putting herself out there and is hoping to find Mr Right

Gigi has not had the best of luck with dating and has always wanted to try her hand at a reality TV show like this one

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi female rapper Gigi Lamayne is on the hunt for Mr Right and refuses to settle for anything less. Sis feels it is time to lay some roots.

Gigi Lamayne is hoping to find love on the reality TV show ‘Temptation Island SA’. Sis is ready to start building a life with someone. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

Source: Instagram

Going about it the modern way, Gigi has joined a reality TV show called Temptation Island SA in hope of finding love. Gurl, we wish you all the luck in the world.

Showmax has released first-look images of the 10 single women on Temptation Island SA and Gigi is one of them, reported Celeb Gossip. Speaking to Daily Sun, Gigi made it clear that she is not about to mess with a player, she’s looking for a genuine gentleman.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Gigi said that she had always watched the show and wanted to be part of the cast. Gigi is really excited about this adventure.

“Looking for a hunk to take home.”

Gigi revealed that her dating life has not been the greatest, however, she is really hoping to come out of this baed-up

Premiering on 26 August, 2021, Temptation Island SA is the ultimate relationship test and Gigi is ready for it. Based on the Banijay-owned hit reality format, the show follows four couples at crossroads in their relationship and watches as they struggle through some trying times.

Gigi Lamayne spills tea on former record labels demands

Gigi Lamayne has revealed how a record label she was signed to forced her to look a certain way. The rapper was a guest on POPradio with Ms Cosmo, reported Briefly News.

They chopped it up about her new album Mermaids and Stuff, her spirituality and how she mixes the two. While speaking about the project that recently dropped, they also touched on her new look.

Gigi Lamayne revealed that one of her former labels wanted her to look a specific way and allegedly forced her to push the image they wanted. Gigi told Ms Cosmo:

"I was forced by certain places I was signed at to look a certain way but now the Gigi that you see is definitely me. Like everything you guys see me posting, that's me also. I feel like I'm of age to do certain things."

Source: Briefly.co.za