Moja Love has reinstated controversial presenter Bishop Israel Makamu after his victim wrote a withdrawal statement

The man of God became a free man this week after the NPA dropped the case against him because of the victim's statement

Bishop Makamu presents popular Moja Love TV talk show titled Rea Tsotella which seeks to solve people's problems

Moja Love has reinstated disgraced presenter Bishop Israel Makamu. The controversial man of God trended on social media after a recording of him allegedly asking a young member of his church for sexual favours surfaced online recently.

The channel has welcomed Makamu back to his show Rea Tsotella after the NPA dropped the case against him this week. Makamu is now a free man and Moja Love confirmed that they took him back after doing their own internal processes.

In a statement, the channel said they took the decision following a mediation between all the parties involved. The process was led by a professional, said Head of Channels, Bokani Moyo, according to a report by ZAlebs.

"Bishop Makamu is great at his job and our audiences love him," added Bokani.

Source: Briefly.co.za