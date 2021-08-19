Sophie Ndaba Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Her Daughter, Rudo: "My Best Friend"

Sophie Ndaba has penned the sweetest birthday message to her daughter, Rudo, this Thursday, 19 August

The actress said she literally grew up together with her "twin" and best friend because the star was young when she became a mom

Mzansi celebs also took to the media personality's comment section to hep her wish her daughter a fabulous day

Sophie Ndaba is such a loving mom. The actress penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter, Rudo, on Thursday, 19 August.

The star shared that she was just a young girl when Rudo was born. The media personality, popularly known as Queen, referred to her daughter as her friend.

Sophie Ndaba penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter, Rudo. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Sophie said Rudo is more like her twin then her own daughter.

"Growing up together brought my best friend closer. I will never stop thanking you for praying for me more than you did for yourself. Mommy is here because you too sent a word to God. I love you I treasure you," said Sophie, according to TshisaLIVE.

The thespian's peers in the entertainment industry took to her comment section to wish Rudo a happy birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

Basetsana Kumalo wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to your beautiful treasure my sister. What joy it is to see our offspring come into their own, find their own voices and fulfill their God ordained destinies. May the hand of God be upon her today and always. Love you both so much."

Sthandiwe Kgoroge commented:

"Happy birthday Rudo girl!!!!"

Norma Mngoma said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful princess."

Nomcebo Zikode commented:

"Happy birthday to your twin."

Nhlanhla Nciza added:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Rudo, mommy."

