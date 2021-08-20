Suspended African National Congress member Carl Niehaus is the centre of attention on social media after sharing snaps with his wife, Noluthando

Niehaus says he enjoyed being in Durban after attending a court appearance at Estcourt and decided to head to the beach

South Africans feel he has neglected his wife for a long time while focusing on politics and former president Jacob Zuma's legal battles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After appearing in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court this week, suspended African National Congress member Carl Niehaus took to the beach. The controversial ex-Umkhonto Wesizwe spokesperson has shared beautiful snaps on Twitter.

Niehaus also says after facing the charges related to Covid-19 regulations, he managed to spend some time with his lovely wife, Noluthando, on the beach in Durban.

The post is going viral on social media and he nicely captioned it:

“Had a lovely time this afternoon with Noluthando at the beach. The upside of the trump up Covid-19 charges that were brought against me is that we can now spend a few days in Durban, combining work with being at the sea that I love so much.”

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus recently spent time on the beach with his wife. Image: @Niehaus_Carl/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@OupaSean said:

“The number of young black women marrying white old men has increased dramatically in South Africa in the recent years. Why is this so?”

@JustXavierB said:

“Work? Kanti are you not suspended?”

@PhauweRachidi said:

“He is working for JZ but paid by ANC, only JZ can effectively suspend him.”

@VuyokazBooi said:

“Trumped-up charges? So, defying the #COVID19 regulations is trumped-up charges? Is there no criminal charge for wilfully lying to the public?”

@NkamnyeziMthemb8 said:

“I am no lawyer, but I find it interesting that a person can be charged for breaking a regulation by practising his constitutional right to participate in a peaceful protest. The question can be. Can an act surpass a constitution?”

@AfricanSpring said:

“Love is such a beautiful thing. Noluthando really makes you happy, happy for the both of you.”

@Super_Lefa45 said:

“This is where your energy should be at all times, not wasting it by being a member or Ace and Zuma.”

@DonaldMabasa said:

“You have been neglecting her for too long, at your age you should be spending your precious last days with her or your full family, but here you are still fighting a lost political battle that is not necessary.”

@Matlabukele said:

“Enjoy comrade Carl. Do not lean on your own knowledge but trust God with all your heart. Acknowledge Him and be happy with Noluthando. Enjoy Leader.”

Carl Niehaus continues to protest against Zuma's arrest despite charges against him

In a related article on the politician, Briefly News reported that Carl Niehaus a suspended member of the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday travelled to the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court accompanied by supporters.

The virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu as well as a substantial police presence.

Niehaus was apprehended last month for going against Level 4 lockdown regulations stipulated by the Government, as he along with other ANC members and supporters accumulated outside the Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.

Source: Briefly.co.za