Gigi Lamayne tries her best to help others where ever she can, especially those who are less fortunate

Cleaning out her cupboards, Gigi has mountains of black bags of goodies she wants to donate to worthy girls home

Fans were blown away by Gigi’s generosity and took to the comment section to thank her for her kindness

Gigi Lamayne has a big heart and likes to share her blessings as much as she can. Making another girl smile means more to Gigi than any designer bag.

Gigi Lamayne is lending a helping hand by donating some of her clothes to girls who are in need. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

Taking to social media to rally her troops, Gigi made it known that it is the time of year where she does a big clean out and donates some of her stuff.

Gigi asked fans to suggest “girls' home" where she could donate the stuff, reported ZAlebs. Gigi posted some snaps of the mountain of stuff she is going to give to some well-deserving young ladies. She is just a darling!

Gigi posted:

Seeing Gigi’s beautiful post, fans took to the comment section to thank Gigi for her thoughtfulness. Seeing acts of kindness like these are what the public live for.

@GTA__Civilian commented on Gigi’s character:

“You have a good heart boo, love ya for this.”

@sihle_worldwide applauded Gigi’s kindness:

@wiz_mane_coo loves this so much:

