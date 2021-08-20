Babes Wodumo Dragged for Outfit at Mampintsha's Brother's Funeral, Laughs It Off

Babes Wodumo has been dragged on social media for the outfit she rocked to her brother-in-law's funeral a few days ago

The Gqom artist and her hubby Mampintsha posted snaps of themselves while at the funeral of Dumisani Maphumulo

Social media users roasted Babes for her outfit with some hilariously saying she looked like a witch during the funeral

Social media users dragged Babes Wodumo recently after she and her hubby Mampintsha shared snaps of themselves while at a loved one's funeral.

Peeps hilariously roasted the Gqom singer for the outfit she wore at the funeral. They seem to be of the opinion that she looked like a witch.

Babes Wodumo was dragged for the outfit she wrote at Mampintsha's brother's funeral. Image: @babes_wodumo

After Mpintsho posted the snaps on Instagram, some people made memes showing that Babes Wodumo looked like a witch on the day, according to ZAlebs. Babes took to her Instagram to laugh off the jokes. Along with laughing emojis, she captioned one of the memes:

"Qhubekani (carry on)."

The star's fans took to her comment section to continue laughing at her. Check out some of the comments below:

umlanjwane_ibhinca_lakomalume said:

"Ngeke babes, I’m sorry but I have to laugh abantu abasile yezwa."

nkalashetina wrote:

"Chronicle of the vampire diaries."

oka_manzini_ commented:

"Who did this?"

adet_others_lebogang said:

"I'm sorry but I had to laugh at this one."

kgomotsomtileni added:

"We don’t deserve the internet la Mzansi."

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha mourn passing of a loved one

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celeb couple Babes Wodumo and her musician hubby, Mampintsha, are mourning the death of a loved one. Mampintsha took to social media to share with his fans that they buried his "brother" Dumisani Maphumulo recently.

The Gqom artist and his bae posted snaps of the two of them with a few family members while at the funeral of another family member. Taking to Instagram, Mpintsho shared that the funeral went well, considering the sad occasion.

Losing a loved one is never easy on anyone, hence Mampintsha asked God to be with them in their time of grief. According to ZAlebs, Shimora did not reveal how or when his brother passed away.

Source: Briefly.co.za