RIP: Babes Wodumo and Hubby Mampintsha Mourn Passing of a Loved One

Gqom artist and celeb couple Babes Wodumo and her husband Mampintsha are grieving the death of a loved one

The musicians took to social media recently to share that they laid Mampintsha's relative Dumisani Maphumulo to rest

The popular Durban-based stars posted snaps of the two of them taken while they were at the funeral of the late family member

Mzansi celeb couple Babes Wodumo and her musician hubby, Mampintsha, are mourning the death of a loved one. Mampintsha took to social media to share with his fans that they buried his "brother" Dumisani Maphumulo recently.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are mourning the passing of a loved one. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The Gqom artist and his bae posted snaps of the two of them with a few family members while at the funeral of another family member. Taking to Instagram, Mpintsho shared that the funeral went well, considering the sad occasion.

Losing a loved one is never easy on anyone, hence Mampintsha asked God to be with them in their time of grief. According to ZAlebs, Shimora did not reveal how or when his brother passed away.

Source: Briefly.co.za