Mzansi singer and songwriter LAdy Zamar has called on South Africans to speak their truth regardless of who believes it

The media personality shared these thoughts in a tweet which she posted on the mico-blogging site

However, many Mzansi social media users used it as an opportunity to attack her over what they believed were false accusations against Sjava

South African media personality Lady Zamar took to social media to share some invaluable advice. The songstress encouraged her fans to not be afraid to speak their truths.

Taking to social media, the starlet posted:

“It doesn’t matter who believes in you as long as you believe in you!”

Her post elicited divided reactions among social media users as some brought up her past history with Sjava. The media personality had previously accused the Umcebo hitmaker of sexual assault, however the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence presented. Many have felt that the allegations were false and voiced their thoughts.

@vusik27 said:

“Kodwa what you did to S'java.”

@wendy_rofhiwa said:

“I am not saying Lady Z is lying or Sjava is telling the truth. My worry is how does one come to a point of saying Lady Zamar is lying I want a concrete answer as to why you think she lied. And please don't tell me she wanted to destroy Sjava, their so many ways to distroy some1.”

@protegy6 said:

“Thank you for the advice Lady Z.”

Lady Zamar drops serious wisdom and says that mindset is everything

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar had a lot on her mind and this time she took to social media to share some sound advice about having a shift in your mindset.

The young artist tweeted:

"You create your life by the thoughts you think... Change your mind, change your life!"

Lady Zamar believes that having positive thoughts is what helps change things for you.

She has been through some challenges in her career but it's clear that she stays positive and this is what has helped her to stay on top of things.

