National Shutdown: Possible Planned Protest Has Law Enforcement on High Alert

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) is calling on community police forums to assist them with the alleged national shutdown, which is supposed to happen on Monday, 23 August

The NataJOINTS are a combination of different law authorities that are attempting to ensure the safety of the public following recent messages online

The widely spread messages claim that there will be a nationwide protest on Monday, 23 August

Various safety measures are being put in place by authorities who are reportedly on 'high alert'. The cause for concern comes from the spreading of a number of social media messages in which a national shutdown is threatened.

The measures will help make sure that South Africans are safe and out of harm if a national lockdown does takeplace. Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) spokesperson, stated that they were aware of messages pushing for violence circulating on social media.

Law enforcement agencies and security forces are on high alert due to a possible planned national shutdown protest. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Netshiunda went on to explain that the people who are the originators of the messages are being warned that the incitement of violence is indeed a criminal offence and members of the public have been requested to stop forwarding the messages.

The statement shared by NatJOINTS also revealed that there is another group of messages being sent around. These messages include people responding to the alleged national shutdown. The statement continued by urging the public to not answer nor acknowledge the calls for the shutdown. The public has also been discouraged from participating in such.

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that Netshuinda said they are calling on Community Police Forums (CPF) and other sub-forums to work with the SAPS to bring their communities together to fight against any illegalities.

NatJOINTS also made mention of the regulations set out in adjusted Alert Level 3, which include gatherings only allowing 100 people or less.

KwaZulu-Natal gets put in a State of Disaster due to the previous civil unrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal government reportedly declared a provincial state of disaster in the aftermath of the events of widespread looting and public violence.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the move comes due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the civil unrest, according to a News24 report. Briefly News understands that the estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments are just over R1.5 billion.

IOL reported that the damage of municipal infrastructure exceed R47 million with the interim financial implications also reportedly breaching R1.5 billion. Just before this, both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced several days of destructive action as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters went on a rampage in response to the imprisonment of the former president.

Source: Briefly.co.za