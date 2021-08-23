A social media user is making it a point to give her mother-in-law her flowers after she took online to sing her praises

In a short Twitter thread, @iviwe_mcobothi described the little things her mother-in-law does for her that has made her a standout figure in her life

Feeling touched by the post, Briefly News went down the comments to offer up a few of the most touching to readers

A Mzansi woman could not help but take to social media to gush over the amazing mother-in-law she has been blessed with, leaving many feeling a touch green with envy.

The Twitter user, @iviwe_mcobothi waxed lyrical about the amazing person she has the honour of calling her second mother, describing in a series of tweets the 'small things' she does that have had a massive impact on her.

A Mzansi woman could not help but take to social media to gush over the amazing mother-in-law she has been blessed with.

@iviwe-mcobothi made sure to inspire her followers on the microblogging app by telling them that she wishes to give her wonderful mother-in-law everything her heart desires.

The thread read:

"My son and I were woken up with breakfast by my mother-in-law. To be honest, I’m so grateful to have such an amazing second mother.

"She literally treats me like her own daughter. Ngaske ndimnike yonke into ayifunayo ebomini (I wish to give her everything she needs in life).

"Last night she washed the dishes for me so that I could dish up for everyone. It’s the little things. She is so kind man, I can’t explain it. Bless her heart."

Not surprisingly, the tweet received mad love as more than 2 000 like-minded folks made a point of hitting the like button.

Others rushed to the comments section to share some messages of goodwill. Feeling inspired too, Briefly News went down the comments to offer up a few of the most touching to readers.

Inspired Saffas share their admiration

@LeratoMobez said:

"Please invite me? Such mothers should be celebrated, they are a rare breed."

@Mandy38435045 wrote:

"Blessings to you and her my love, your mother in law sounds like an angel straight from heaven, may she have a long life."

@SiweShasha added:

"Your tweets about your marriage give me hope."

@LindaNcubeNkomo commented:

"You are truly blessed. Don’t stop thanking God for her."

@Sleeh_s noted:

"No surprise there since she raised a whole king. You are truly blessed sisi."

@sneh_khuzzy mentioned:

"It’s so heartwarming to read this. This narrative!"

Source: Briefly.co.za