A healthcare worker has been arrested for allegedly selling negative Covid-19 test certificates to members of the public wishing to travel to other countries

The 28-year-old healthcare worker could potentially face criminal charges as he/she is scheduled to appear in court soon

The sting operation was headed by Mayor Jolidee Matongo along with aid from Johannesburg's Metro Police Department and the Johannesburg Group Forensic and Investigation Service

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court after being arrested for allegedly selling Covid-19 test certificates. The healthcare worker from Johannesburg was selling the fake tests for around R500 each.

Reports state that the City of Johannesburg is now hoping to be able to track more suspects down as they believe that there are people who colluded with the healthcare worker. The unnamed perpetrator was arrested during a sting operation.

The operation was led by Mayor Jolidee Matongo, the city's Metro Police Department and the Johannesburg Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

A healthcare worker has been arrested and is expected to appear in court for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 test certificates for R500. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

News24 reported that the Parkhurst Clinic employee was selling the fake test certificates to members of the public who were intending on travelling to other countries without conducting a Covid-19 test.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

GFIS spokesperson Lucky Sindane explained that all that was needed was an ID number and R500. Once your ID number had been sent to the individual, you would receive an SMS from a laboratory, stating that your test result came back negative for the virus. After which the suspect would give the customer a certificate.

According to EWN, the healthcare worker will be facing charges of fraud, corruption as well as possession of stolen goods. Sindane stated that they were trying to find the people who purchased the tests.

The City's Lucky Sindane said that they were also trying to track down those who bought the negative test certificates for travelling purposes. He added that the perpetrator was definitely not working alone and they are tracking down the people from the lab as well. Arrests are imminent and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sindane.

Anti-Covid-19 vaccine protestors gather outside Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, facility condemns their actions

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing and the vaccination rollout in South Africa is underway, however, many are unhappy about this. Over the weekend, anti-Covid-19-vaccine members of the public demonstrated outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

The hospital's board has spoken out about the demonstration referring to the members of the rally were humiliating, demoralising and disrespectful as staffers were working hard to watch over patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to News24, the hospital's board said in the statement that anti-vax views took aim at and criticised its staff in a way that they did not appreciate. The demonstrators allegedly referred to the hospital as a 'gas chamber', inevitably accusing staff members of allowing deaths to occur; the board stated that this was absolutely unacceptable.

Source: Briefly.co.za