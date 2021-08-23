Woman Builds 4 Bedroom House for Orphans with 50 000 Plastic Bottles

A kind woman built a four-bedroom house for orphans using waste plastic bottles sourced from hotels, schools and conference locations in Mombasa, Kenya

The lady with a disability named Nafisa Khanbhai said the building, which was started in 2015, took seven years to complete

The orphanage home, which houses about 38 orphans, has a living room area, kitchen, two bathrooms and a study area

A kind-hearted woman has built a four-bedroom house with 50 000 waste plastic bottles to care for orphans.

Kenyans reported that the lady, Nafisa Khanbhai, who is physically challenged, started the construction of the building in 2015 and finally completed it after seven years.

The kind lady built the house for orphans Photo Credit: Nafisa Khanbhai

The lady, who was born disabled, runs the Restoration Children Home located near the Mazeras-Kaloleni road in Rabai, Kilifi County, Kenya.

The house is home to 38 orphans

Standard Media reported that the structure is home to 38 orphans with the youngest of them aged two and the oldest 18. Briefly News gathered that the plastic-bottled house has a living room area, a kitchen, two bathrooms, study area and so forth.

The lady who started her charitable deeds at the age of 19 said before constructing the house for the kids, she met them in a pitiable state back in 2015.

“When we visited the orphanage in 2015, the children were living in a sorry state, the house was built with clay and makuti and the boys were sleeping in the kitchen. We saw it wasn’t the right way to live especially for orphans.”

Creative woman uses plastic bottles to make brooms

In other news about recycling for the greater good, Briefly News reported that a local woman has been hailed as creative for her work in converting plastic bottles into brooms which she, in turn, sells to make a living.

A post displaying several pictures of the entrepreneur crafting the domestic cleaning tools was published on Facebook by Qwaqwa News. The page noted the importance of shining the spotlight on creative individuals who work hard to make a living with a caption that read:

"This woman entrepreneur turns plastic bottle waste into brooms for cleaning. This woman needs her work to go viral on the networks so that her work can be highlighted. #Qwaqwanews has always been the right online platform promoting hard-working people in this country."

Not surprisingly, the post was received positively as one user after another on the social network shared it with the objective of the woman's handiwork reaching a wider audience.

Source: Briefly.co.za