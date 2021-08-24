South African actress and activist Ayanda Borotho recently shared her thoughts about the justice system and its flaws

According to Borotho, the lack of evidence in a gender-based violence case does not mean that the accused is innocent

Her thoughts were motivated by a recent trending topic on social media as Mzansi debated exonerated abusers

Ayanda Borotho has spoken out against the invalidation of sexual assault due to lack of evidence. Her opinion was prompted after the topic trended on social media over this past weekend, as reported by TshisaLive.

Ayanda Borotho weighed in on GBV and the justice system. Image: @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

The actress advised people to understand that often a flawed justice system was what failed many victims of gender-based violence.

Taking to Instagram, she posted:

“The fact that a woman and the justice system is unable to prove in a court of law that she was violated, raped or beaten does not automatically mean she's lying. It means there was not enough evidence.”

She went on to say that insufficient evidence did not prove anything. In addition, she explained that most assaults do not happen in the presence of others and it was therefore hard to provide evidence most of the time.

Many social media users were in agreement with her views. Ntsiki Mazwai recently weighed in with similar sentiments.

Sjava: Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on musician's case being dismissed

Briefly News previously reported that Mazwai shared her thoughts about the dismissal of the rape case against Sjava.

The opinionated poet was not pleased by the fact that Sjava was off the hook. Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki posted a series of tweets where she bashed the justice system for failing victims. She made it clear that she did not believe that Sjava was innocent and was only allowed to walk due to lack of evidence.

She said: "The South African justice system works in favour of rapists..."

The poet went on to address Lady Zamar, saying:

"They say you must fall because like millions of women you couldn't bring your broken soul as evidence... I'm sorry you're going through this Zamar. Am so heartbroken."

