SA Calls Out Duduzane After Zuma Family Pleads for Legal Fees: “He Must Donate”

South Africans are telling Duduzane Zuma to pay his daddy's legal fees

The public outcry follows a plea by the Jacob Zuma foundation asking ordinary citizens for help with the incriminated former President's legal costs

Mzansi strongly feels that Duduzane should pay up, being a billionaire and all

South Africans are calling for Duduzane Zuma to pay for daddy's legal fees, this after .

South Africans want Duduzane to pay off Jacob Zuma's legal fees. Image: Getty

According to some locals, Duduzane is a billionaire who apparently vacations in Dubai and as such should be more than capable of paying the fees entirely out of his own pocket.

At the time of writing this report, Duduzane Zuma had an estimated nett worth of $15 million.

Many social media users have criticised the wealthy Zuma family for digging into the pockets of well-meaning but impoverished South Africans, especially given Mzansi's high unemployment rate.

Check out some of the other interesting comments below:

@OratileDire3 said:

"I can't even afford Uber, I am not the target market for this donation. Why can't Duduzane sell his Dubai House?"

@lindaemalone said:

"Ai shame. Poor Jakop, he only earns R11k a day. And not even his billionaire son can afford to help his poor dad."

@senamabuza said:

"Bathong isn't Duduzane a billionaire? Him and his siblings need to hlanganisa bakithi."

@Dylan822 said:

"Guptas and Duduzane must pay not us."

@Milabudaza said:

"He's just playing with y'all. He must tell Duduzane to sell his belongings in Dubai, then the prosecution must continue."

@ThabiMSA said:

"Turn Nkadla into a museum and funa the legal fees, oh and the fire pool and the amphitheatre will be great for the community too."

“Andizi”: South Africans react to Jacob Zuma Foundation begging for legal fees

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation is making a call to the South African digital community to donate funds towards Msholozi’s legal fees. The JGZ Foundation took to Twitter to urge many people in Mzansi to help the former president.

Msholozi is serving time behind bars for contempt of court but he is also facing a number of charges regarding his long-standing corruption and money laundering case.

Through its tweet, the foundation has also shared all the details regarding where and how to make a humble donation towards the legal fees. Briefly News looks at the contrasting reactions where some don’t seem to feel sympathy for the embattled politician.

@NickHedley said:

“Sorry what now? He's costed South Africa trillions and wants more?”

@ChrisExcle102 said:

“The fact that Duduzane goes to Dubai anytime he wants and I never been in Dubai I cant even afford to on holiday here in Limpopo. It means I'm not a target market for this donation.”

@Cordwell_Tira said:

“This plea for donation seems to me as a cover to inject the stashed funds from wherever they have been stashed. Soon that account will be filled with inflow transactions from untraceable or "questionable sources". SARS and Hawks are watching closely I guess.”

@Buhles_SA said:

“What happened to the $473 million he took from the late Gaddafi?”

@HerchelleR said:

“And we're ridiculed for consuming Stellenbosch products but the Zuma Foundation banks with them.”

@Thulani4807 said:

“Andizi... how do I support this cause when my workplace was set on fire in his name and this very same entity never even condemned that behaviour as it was unfolding.”

@ErrolBSK said:

“I don't understand. The man spends nine years feeding the Gupta bank accounts and has to beg for donations now? Kanjani?”

@JoelMajpozie said:

“Maybe he actually never stole anything, how about that?”

@Sabza1_SA said:

“Is that mainstream media told you and you believed it, do you have evidence?”

Source: Briefly.co.za