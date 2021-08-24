BI Phakathi Touches Africans After Helping Man Walking From Jozi to Zim

BI Phakathi is being hailed as a hero on social media for helping a man with money who walked from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe via Thohoyandou

The guy speaks with Phakathi in the video saying he didn’t have food and he was struggling in Jozi before deciding to leave the buzzing city

Many people are seriously inspired by the man’s generous deeds and the reactions are coming from as far as Sierra Leone and the Philippines

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi is seen as a hero on many social media applications for helping a man who didn’t have food. The man travelled from Johannesburg on foot and was set to stop in Thohoyandou en route to Zimbabwe.

The young man says he didn’t have food for days but he was lucky to meet the Good Samaritan who handed him many notes of cash.

South Africans and many social media users from as far as Sierra Leone is West Africa are also inspired by the generous man. Phakathi captioned the video on Facebook:

“He was on the road for days from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe without food and transport.”

African people are touched by BI Phakathi's generosity. Image: @BIPhakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Solomon McCauley said:

“Watching from Sierra Leone.”

@Alphas Tshiruruvhele said:

“I wish to meet you or just communicate with you or your office.”

@Samuel Wiriasi said:

“Watching from Solomon islands, pacific region.”

@Mark Ndlovu said:

“Me too eish. But my wish to pray together.”

@Jet Minthali said:

“Watching from Zimbabwe. You don't look at colour, race, tribe, creed or religion, that is something we as people should learn from you. God bless you BI.”

@Reeds Craft said:

“Each and every video you post is an inspiration.”

@Kula Shilunga said:

“This just brought tears in my eyes. Why are our people suffering. No one deserve to live like this. That’s eeeiiii just be ready to write a book meaning it has been a long journey and he has tried everything life no be easy.”

@Siya Zondi said:

“Watching from here, in South Africa, Tugela Ferry, Msinga.”

@Andre Muller said:

“Mr BI Phakathi you are truly an amazing man may God bless you always. I wish I could meet you just to shake ur hand. I'm in a bad situation also unemployed since January 2019 providing for my kids is so difficult.”

Mzansi touched by video of BI Phakathi who blesses 3 women in Venda

Still checking the Samaritan, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi is receiving all the praise once again after blessing a group of mothers.

The faceless Samaritan shared a touching video on Instagram where he surprised the three mothers.

The mothers were selling veggies and the philanthropist pretended to be a potential buyer but later gave the moms some cash notes. The video is seriously touching and people are commenting as they praise the generous man.

Source: Briefly.co.za