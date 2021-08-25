A local woman has SA laughing after sharing a screenshot of a DM she once sent to Lunga Shabalala

11 years later, the media personality had still not replied but our silly lady can't help but laugh at her younger self

Mzansi was left laughing at snaps of the spicy text and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has social media buzzing after digging up the juicy inbox message she sent her favourite celeb all the way back in 2010. The Grade 11 girl evidently had a little crush on SA media personality, Lunga Shabalala, and got way too excited when he finally accepted her friend request.

Heading online, @Miss_Gallie shared a screenshot of the sassy DM she sent Shabalala all those years back.

"Guys please what was I doing in Grade 11 sending Lunga Shabalala a Facebook message?" she hysterically captioned the post.

A local lady once slid into Lunga Shabalala's DMs. Images: @lunga_shabalala/Instagram, @Miss_Gallie/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Reading the hilarious message, it's clear the young woman approached her message with the innocence of any infatuated little girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She begins by thanking Shabalala for accepting her request and letting him know that they do not actually know one another before going on to tell the celeb he is super cute but really should not let it get to his head.

She ends her text with some hearts and kisses.

One social media user hilariously remarked that she seems to have had an entire conversation through the small message, starting and ending the one-way chat all by her lonesome.

All in all, SA found the silly text super funny.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@A_viweN said:

"I don’t know which line is a fave but the ‘We wouldn’t want that now would we’ kills me."

@ApheleleJody said:

“Don’t let it get to your head, we wouldn’t want that - LMAO GIRL!!!!"

@RichaelThe1st said:

"HAHA started and concluded the whole conversation in one text."

@BontlefeelaB said:

"I want to cry and laugh at the same time. Let’s blame this on the World Cup."

@Sanele_Tha said:

"Relatable. I once called Judith Sephuma asking to sing with her."

@lungam19 said:

"LMAO maths homework WAITING... while you were sending this text."

Lady who slid into the DMs ends up marrying man of her dreams: #HowItStarted

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful couple of very different cultural backgrounds have headed online to share the heartwarming story of how they ultimately found love. Taking matters into her own hands, the budding relationship first started when Pierrette decided she'd slide into Andrew's DMs.

The gorgeous couple shared their #HowItStarted story via a cute TikTok video. Their joint couple's account @pierretteandandrew featured a stunning video montage of their journey.

Watching the clip, it's clear the couple had a natural attraction from the very beginning. The real highlights of the clip were the couple's wedding day and the birth of a precious baby boy named Pfingu.

Many social media users felt inspired by their beautiful love story, which for many re-affirmed their belief that true love really does exist.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@birungijonah said：

"Once I see people like you, I tell myself to calm down, Jonah, someone is outside there waiting for you."

@hotcostalinda said:

"Inspired by your journey."

@its_lindy said:

"Congratulations. God soon oh."

@youareimportant.org said:

"Beautiful! Stay blessed, you are important."

@erica7494 said:

"Congratulations, God bless your union."

@lynbrander said:

'Who is ready so that we also start like this."

Source: Briefly.co.za