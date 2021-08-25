“Congrats”: Mzansi Delights for Dr Vuyelwa Mehlomakulu, Bags PhD from UCT

South African woman Dr Vuyelwa Mehlomakulu is the latest graduate from the University of Cape Town and she is being celebrated on social media

Varsity World reports that Mehlomakulu recently bagged her PhD in Psychiatry and Mental Health from the University of Cape Town

The doctor, who works with the SA Medical Research Council, is a hit on Facebook and she’s being congratulated for her achievement

Dr Vuyelwa Mehlomakulu is a senior scientist at the South African Medical Research Council and recently graduated from the University of Cape Town. The new 'Dr' says she bagged a PhD in Psychiatry and Mental Health from UCT.

Her profound story reached the public through a Facebook post courtesy of Varsity World and it’s really inspiring, judging by the comments.

Dr Vuyelwa Mehlomakulu recently bagged a PhD from UCT. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Briefly News didn’t need an invitation to head to the page and select a few comments and congratulatory messages from the post. Mehlomakulu wrote on Facebook:

"Yesterday I graduated with a PhD in Psychiatry and Mental Health from the University of Cape Town. Though it was virtual, it came with a great sense of accomplishment. It was a challenging journey but definitely a fulfilling experience. I am grateful to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Aluta Continua.”

The post reads:

@Khensani Baloyi said:

“Congratulations Doc, such a unique and challenging career, you nailed it.”

@Ke Nna Reshoketswe said:

“Congratulations Doctor.”

@Sphesihle Mtshali said:

“God bless, all the best.”

@Adams Kubacha said:

“Congratulations to the newest PhD holder.”

@Sandile Mdlongwa said:

“Absolutely beautiful.”

@Sivuyisiwe Ponco said:

“Congratulations to you.”

@Michael Towner said:

“I'm from the United States. Congratulations Dr Mehlomakulu on obtaining your PhD in Psychiatry. You’re on the path to becoming a global leader. The Sky is the Limit!”

Source: Briefly.co.za