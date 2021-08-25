Mzansi Celebs Bursting Over DJ Zinhle’s Pregnancy and Reality Show Announcements

News of DJ Zinhle’s pregnancy and her lit reality TV show has her fellow celebrities beaming with pride

Being pregnant and preparing to drop a reality TV show, Zinhle has proven again why she is respected and loved by so many

Fellow celebs took to social media to congratulate Zinhle in many ways, they are all so proud and excited for her

DJ Zinhle made two big announcements recently that have fellow celebrities talking. Not only is Zinhle pregnant, but she’s also got a lit reality TV show coming too.

Confirming she is pregnant and announcing her reality TV show, 'Unexpected', Zinhle had her fellow celebrities overflowing with pride and excitement. Image: @djzinhle, @moozlie and @rikyrickworld

Seeing the huge news, Mzansi celebrities are buzzing for the business mogul. Zinhle is one woman whose hustle inspires many and best believe a baby bump ain’t going to stop her from making money moves.

Confirming that she is pregnant and announcing her reality TV show titled Unexpected, Zinhle’s become the talk of the town.

Multiple celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate Zinhle on her double whammy. Here are just a few of the posts and comments:

@bexxdoesitbetter commented on Zinhle’s bump snap:

“But you really could’ve fooled us if you had just posted the first pic before ”

@miss_lira congratulated ZInhle on the pregnancy:

“Awww look at you! Congratulations @Zinhle ujabule sisi mawuqeda wenze lemali kunyiwe goet. Umuhle kanjani.”

@dumantando congratulated Zinhle on both the show and the baba:

“Congratulations on both the show and little one on the way! ❤️ I cannot wait to watch!!!!"

@minniedlamini is buzzing for Zinhle:

“Congratulations Mama ❤️❤️❤️ Sending you so much love."

Moozlie took to social media with the sweetest post:

Riky Rick posted to his Instagram Story in Zinhle and Bongz’s honour:

Riky Rick is so excited and happy for Zinhle and Bongz as they prepare to welcome their 1st child together. Image: @rikyrickworld.

DJ Zinhle shows off her precious bump for the first time

DJ Zinhle is loving her new accessory and she’s showing it off! Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion are expecting and sis is looking incredible, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with her first official bump pics, Zinhle showed off her precious belly in a stunning Benjamin Franklin note dress, reported TimesLIVE.

If you only saw Zinhle from the front, you would never even know she is pregnant. Pregnancy is definitely treating her well.

