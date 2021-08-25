Advocate Dali Mpofu is of the opinion that the Johannesburg High Court judges were biased in their assessment of Ace Magashule's suspension case

Mpofu made reference to the issue of Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte having the authority to issue a letter of suspension to Magashule

Magaushule continues to fight to have his suspension overturned and has applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu has stated that the judges of the Johannesburg High Court of being biased towards ANC's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule in his effort to have his suspension be deemed unlawful and overturned.

According to IOL, after the High Court found that Magashule's application to have his suspension deemed unlawful had no basis, Magashule made the decision to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal for remedy.

In his new application, Magashule says President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent reconfiguration of Cabinet ministers is an indication that the ANC's 'step aside resolution did not apply to everyone.

Magashule indicated that the newly-appointed Minister of Finance Enoch Gondongwana who has had allegations of corruption levelled against him had been promoted despite those allegations.

He listed other prominent ANC officials such as Minister of Energy and Minerals Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele who have not been forced to step down from their position or been suspended.

Mpofu argues that in Magashule's suspension case there is a case of judicial bias. Mpofu was referring specifically to Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte having the authority to suspend Magashule, reports EWN.

Magashule says the High Court prejudged that issue of Durate's authority and as a result, the whole case may be regarded as prejudged.

Mpofu however says it is up to the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the High Court judges were biased.

