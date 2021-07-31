Ace Magashule claims judges are biased in attempt to overturn suspension

Ace Magashule has accused the Johannesburg High Court of being biased against him in his latest bid to overturn his suspension

He said that the 9 July judgement was littered with examples that prove that the judges were bias

His previous appeal had been overturned and the court ruled that the ANC's step aside policy was not unconstitutional

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is launching another bid to overturn his suspension by accusing the Johannesburg High Court of being biased against him.

He filed his leave to appeal on Friday and said that the judgement had countless examples showing the courts bias.

Ace Magashule believes that the judges made an error when they made their judgement in July. Photo credit: @MyANC

The High Court had not only denied Magashule leave to appeal on 9 July but had also said that the ANC's step-aside policy was not unconstitutional according to the SowetanLIVE.

Ace Magashule's application against suspension was dismissed by Joburg High Court

Magashule's suspension is unable to be set aside according to the court's decision despite Magashule arguing that Jessie Duarte did not possess the right to suspend him.

The court decides that Magashule was given enough time to submit reasons describing why his suspension should be overturned going on to state that The court concludes that natural justice and Audi Alteram was followed prior to his suspension.

Ace Magashule has shown his support for former president Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has once again stated his side in the matter with former president Jacob Zuma. After Zuma's foundation released a statement regarding his arrest, Magashule posted a tweet.

"Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever. We soldier on."

South Africans have taken to Magashule's comment section to share their thoughts about his tweet and where he stands with Zuma's arrest. Read some of the responses left by South Africans below:

