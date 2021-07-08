Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has shown his support for former president Jacob Zuma following his arrest

Magasule responded to a tweet shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation in which it explained that Msholozi handed himself over to the police

Magashule's tweet received various responses from South Africans who either supported him or were disappointed in his stance

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has once again stated his side in the matter with former president Jacob Zuma. After Zuma's foundation released a statement regarding his arrest, Magashule posted a tweet.

"Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever. We soldier on."

South Africans have taken to Magashule's comment section to share their thoughts about his tweet and where he stands with Zuma's arrest.

@mashoto_ said:

"You’re next love."

@maggsnaidu wrote:

"It's only 5 years, comrades..."

@Sipho45670099 tweeted:

"You guys must stop misleading Baba, this arrest was unnecessary, many people went to the Commission and simply said they don't remember."

@IzweLashu shared:

You are next... Abestos is going down Baba... No more corruption in SA."

Jacob Zuma becomes the 1st democratically elected president of South Africa to be arrested

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police after a Constitutional Court order ruling relating to his contempt case required him to spend 15 months in prison. The national spokesperson for the ruling party, Pule Mabe, stated that Zuma's decision was a display of leadership.

The ANC has commended Msholozi for taking the initiative to hand himself over. According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would be speaking on the issue and he said there was no need to do so. Ramaphosa stated that the ruling party should not overexert itself on the matter so that courts may work independently.

Zuma handed himself over to the police just before 12am on Wednesday. Emergency vehicles had been turned away from Zuma's Nkandla homestead by Edward, his son, and a small crowd of supporters.

