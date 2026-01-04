Actor and DJ Tembinkosi Ngcukana, who starred on the Eastern Cape-based TV show Gqeberha: The Empire, has asked South African for space

The rising star, who recently scored a role on Netflix's How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, reveals that he's had enough

The South Africans and club DJ previously opened up about being labelled the internet boyfriend after joining the Eastern Cape TV show

Former Gqeberha: The Empire actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana recently addressed his female fans who harass him when he's in public.

Ngcukana, who recently made headlines when he joined Netflix's hit series How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, broke his silence on his social media account.

The actor, who starred opposite Zandile Msutwana in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire, said he's had enough.

The How to Ruin Love star recently shared on his Instagram account that he's also a DJ when he's not acting.

Daily Sun reported on Sunday, 4 December 2025, that the rising star addressed South African women on his Instagram stories.

Ngcukana said: "Hi ladies, quick one. Because it's starting to get out of hand. The entitlement needs to stay with your boyfriends, neh? Walking up to me, blocking my way to just stare at me, ain't it."

The newcomer also told South African women to stop telling him to stop what he's doing because they want to talk to him. The Eastern Cape star also revealed that he's not Thulani (the Gqeberha: The Empire character), he played, and this is real life, not television.

"When you see me, that's my real time," added the actor and DJ.

The actor has also asked women to treat him as they would want to be treated if they see him on the phone.

Ngcukana was crowned 'the internet boyfriend'

Sowetan reported in 2023 that while it was flattering to be crowned 'the internet’s boyfriend', things can quickly become unsettling when you’re propositioned on the street while minding your business, let alone in front of the fan’s boyfriend.

The star Tembinkosi Ngcukana, who's had bizarre fan encounters following the success of isiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.

Ngcukana's character, Thulani, changed his life as many South African women TV viewers were ready to “risk it all”.

The actor shared with the publication that he gets a lot of weird requests on his social media, and most of them are sexual.

The 36-year-old star added at the time: “I mean, I’m flattered… I’m at that stage where I realise it has nothing to do with me, but more to do with the character Thulani.”

Gqeberha: The Empire canned after 2 seasons, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire had been canned after two seasons.part

The news about the show being cancelled was announced by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter (X).

The Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that they are part of the team behind the series.

