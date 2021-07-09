Ace Magashule’s attempt to have his suspension revoked was unsuccessful in the High Court in Johannesburg

The High Court stated that Jessie Duarte had every right to suspend Magashule despite objections by Magashule

Apart from natural justice being followed, the court stated that Magashule was given enough time to give reasons as to why he should not be suspended

The High Court located in Johannesburg has rejected Ace Magashule’s application to have his suspension from the ANC dismissed.

Magashule's suspension is unable to be set aside according to the courts decision despise Magashule arguing that Jessie Duarte did not posses the right to suspend him.

The court decides that Magashule was given enough time to submit reasons describing why his suspension should be over turned going on to state that The court concludes that natural justice and Audi Alteram was followed prior to his suspension.

Following reports by News24 The court rejected Magashule’s objection of rule 25.70 stating that the right of a party to suspend its members fails to conflict with the right of a individual to take part in a political party

Judge Jody Kollapen stated that the ANC's implemented step-aside resolution fails to constitute discrimination according to reports by eNCA.

