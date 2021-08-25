A Gauteng man's life changed when he won R8 million in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot

He seemingly has everything but still wants more, he wants to win his wife back and rebuild his life

He has a lot of plans for his newfound wealth which includes buying a house for his parents and settling his debt

A Gauteng man struck it big when he won R8 million in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot. He seemingly has it all but still wants more.

He said that he hopes to win his wife back. He told the National Lottery operator Ithuba that his wife left him at the beginning of the year because he did not have enough money.

The lucky lotto winner hopes his recent good fortune will change her mind. He plans to rebuild his life, he also wants to buy a new home for his parents, settle all his debt and invest the rest according to TimesLIVE.

The South African reported that the lucky winner hit it big on August 10 and collected his winnings soon after.

He also plans on getting himself a new set of wheels and wants his children to be able to attend university one day.

