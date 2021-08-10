A 47-year-old electrician has won R17 million after playing the Powerball Plus Jackpot draw on the 27th of July

He finally came forward to claim his winnings and this was confirmed by the National Lottery operator Ithuba

He has big plans for his winnings, a wedding, a holiday, a home and a wise investment

A 47-year-old electrician has been awarded R17 million from the Powerball Plus Jackpot draw on the 27th of July.

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced that the winning ticket holder had come forward to collect his winnings on Tuesday.

The father of two children is getting married in December and plans on using some of his winnings to finance the wedding. He plans on investing the rest of the jackpot in a telecommunications company.

According to SowetanLive, the winning ticket was purchased hours before the draw from a Super Spar at the Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria. The lucky winner had bought his ticket mere hours before the draw took place.

TimesLIVE reported that the winner also plans on building a house for his family. He also plans an exotic honeymoon once the pandemic is over.

Unemployed mom bags R158 million lotto Powerball after buying R15 ticket

A North West woman’s life has changed forever after she took a chance on the national lottery.

The lucky mom is now a millionaire after winning a whopping R158 million in the lotto Powerball draw, and the money could not have come at a better time.

According to News24, the lotto winner lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wagered a mere R15 on the ABSA banking app and picked her usual numbers: 5, 12, 15, 28, 29 and the bonus ball 14.

SA security guard who won R11m Powerball jackpot shares his future plans

Imagine using R15 to become a whole R11 million rand richer? A local security guard recently got to live this dream after he played an R15 quick-pick Powerball game and ended up winning the big amount of cash.

Now that he is a millionaire, the 47-year-old father of three has big plans to secure his children's educational future. He also plans on building his family their dream home and buying cars for himself and his unemployed wife.

