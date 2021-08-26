DJ Zinhle's brother Zenzele penned a beautiful letter after her sister's Unexpected reality show was announced

Zenzele praised the Umlilo hitmaker for continuing to work hard and shared that their late dad would have been proud of her

The media personality and music producer reacted to her brother's touching post with 10 red heart emojis

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle's brother, Zenzele Jiyane, is proud of his sister. Zenzele took to social media and penned a touching post in celebration of his sister's achievements in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement of the Indlovu hitmaker's upcoming reality show, Unexpected, Zenzele shared how proud their late father would have been of his daughter.

DJ Zinhle's brother, Zenzele penned a beautiful letter after his sister's new reality show announcement. Image: @djzinhle, @zenzelej

Source: Instagram

Zenzele took to Instagram on Tuesday, 24 August and wrote that he has even run out of words to express how he feels about Zinhle's work ethic, according to TshisaLIVE. Along with the trailer of the new show, Zenzele wrote:

"I wish our father was still alive to witness your success. I know he'd be proud of you. I also know he's watching you from Heaven and that's why you're so successful. May you continue to be strong, beautiful MaZikode. I love you and thank you for everything. Azikhale!!!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The businesswoman reacted to her bro's post with 10 red heart emojis. Other social media users also shared their thoughts on Zenzele's post:

mbalimjl said:

"The way you love your sister!!"

thelmagqunu wrote:

"Wow, umdeni uyikho konke (family is everything). I just love this Zenzele it will put Zee at ease after the negativity they wrote about her."

DJ Zinhle takes high road after 2nd pregnancy criticism

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African media personality DJ Zinhle is determined to enjoy her pregnancy journey regardless of what anyone says.

After making the announcement that she was expecting, a small group of people decided to criticise her for having a second child out of wedlock.

According to ZAlebs, a YouTuber who runs a channel called Solomon’s Temple criticised Zinhle for having two children out of wedlock. The influencer said that she was not setting a good example, especially as the country experiences such high teen pregnancy numbers.

Source: Briefly.co.za