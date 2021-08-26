'Scandal' Star Gcina Nkosi Opens Up About Financial Woes During Level 5 Lockdown

Scandal! star Gcina Nkosi has also opened up about her financial woes during the hard Level 5 lockdown in 2020

The actress, who plays the role of Zinzile Ngema in the telenovela, said she couldn't even pay her rent at the time because she signed a no work, no pay contract

Many other freelancers in the entertainment industry had shared how they struggled financially when the lockdown was imposed for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Scandal! actress Gcina Nkosi was one of the many Mzani actors who were affected financially when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was imposed on Mzansi for the first time.

The star, who portrays the character of Zinzile Ngema in the e.tv soapie, has opened up about how she struggled financially because she couldn't work during the hard Level 5 lockdown.

'Scandal' star Gcina Nkosi has opened up about her financial woes during Level 5 lockdown. Image: @officialetvscandal

Source: Instagram

She said she has a no work, no pay contract with the show. She and many other thespians who are freelancers did not make any money when the TV industry was shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Scandal! star said she couldn't even afford to pay her rent at the time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We suffered a lot. We couldn’t do anything because we weren’t working."

Nokuthula Mavuso pens thread about not working during Level 5 lockdown

In similar news, Briefly News reported that actress Nokuthula Mavuso joined the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Rami Chuene, and Stoan Seate who complained about the lack of funding from government.

Nokuthula wrote a precise Twitter thread to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the SA presidency, detailing her struggle as a freelance actress. She joined a list of Mzansi artists who admitted that they were struggling financially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of them were happy when Mthethwa announced the R150 million relief fund to help sportsmen and artists during the ongoing lockdown that's due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most Mzansi celebs have now taken to social media to share their grievances about the lack of financial support from government since the lockdown began.

At the time, Nokuthula had revealed that she last worked in April 2019 before the birth of her child.

Source: Briefly.co.za