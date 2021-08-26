Herman Mashaba Turns 62, Pays Tribute to His Parents & Shares Their Wedding Pic

Herman Mashaba celebrated his 62nd birthday today

To commemorate the very special occasion, the politician has paid tribute to his parents and shared a vintage picture from their wedding day

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing heartfelt happy birthday wishes with the ageing leader

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba celebrated his 62nd birthday on 26 August this year. However, the politician decided it might be a good year to honour the man and woman who brought him into this world, sharing a heartfelt thank you message to his parents.

Heading to his Instagram account, Mashaba had this to say:

"Exactly 62 years ago today, this special couple delivered this young boy at a village in Hammanskraal called Ga-Ramotse. I am grateful to them for the life lived so far."

Mashaba also shared a stunning black and white photograph of his parents. The lovely pair stand arm-in-arm on their wedding day in 1946.

Social media users were definitely touched by the heartfelt post and headed to the comments section to share their own happy birthday messages with the ActionSA frontman.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

mua_swan said:

"Happy birthday Mr Mashaba wishing you many more awesome years to come."

lebohang_rulani said:

"62 years of grace."

singhsharita said:

"Happy Birthday! Hope they know what an admirable man their son is. Blessings in abundance for many more great years ahead."

iponeng.motaung said:

"Happy birthday Herman."

iamseezar said:

"Happy birthday Leadership....strength on strength on more strength...SA needs you."

roymendoza.nanomoments said:

"Herman, I wish you good health, joy, and happiness together with your family."

Over 200 businesses have joined ActionSA's lawuit against Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in the aftermath of the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, Herman Mashaba, leader of the political organisation ActionSA, says over 200 businesses have committed to join the party's lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

In a statement issued on Monday, the political organisation plans to sue Ramaphosa as well as Government for failing to uphold and maintain law and order throughout the disturbance, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

“It is without a doubt that the loss of life and livelihoods must be laid squarely at the ANC’s feet. Now more than ever, Action SA is determined to ensure that South Africans receive justice and that those responsible for the destruction we have seen are held to account,” read the statement.

ActionSA also plans to include the ministry of police's Bheki Cele as well as members of the security cluster in its lawsuit, according to a report by Political Analysis SA.

Mashaba stated that ActionSA's legal representation is going over the submissions and will keep South Africans updated on the progress of the lawsuit.

The party has also called on more people who have been affected by the unrest to join the lawsuit and has stated that ActionSA is committed to providing an alternative political system to store an already failing system.

