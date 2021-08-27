The SABC has taken to social media to warn its fans and followers about a poster that has been doing the rounds online

The poster claims that the broadcaster is hosting a boot camp targetted at assisting unemployed actors, which is completely untrue

Motlatsi Mafetshe took to Twitter to share the news about the fake poster and warn his fans about the potential of being scammed

The South African Broadcasting Commission has slammed a poster that has been making its rounds on social media as fake. The poster claims that the SABC is hosting a training boot camp for unemployed actors.

The poster claimed that a number of prominent local actors such as Katlego Danke, Motlatsi Mafetshe, Leleti Khumalo, Lindani Nkosi and Khabonina Qubeka would be training the actors for the six-week boot camp.

The broadcaster made sure to inform its viewers and others who could potentially be scammed that the poster is fake. The Citizen reported that interested parties would have to pay R500 as a 'commitment fee' to cover everything needed for the boot camp.

The SABC took to its Instagram to share a post regarding the poster.

"Kindly note that this poster is not recognised by the #SABC as it contains misleading information, we are not in any way involved #scamalert."

Take a look at it below:

TimesLIVE reported that Mafetshe took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers about the fake poster:

Take a look at some of the responses from South Africans to Mafetshe's post below:

@Nomzamo59703991 said:

"Thank you so much."

@Robert_Mpisi

"I am not supposed to laugh neh Mara 'umzi o ne liquor'."

