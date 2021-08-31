Flo Masebe Slams People Who Think Covid Isn’t Real: “Stop Your Nonsense”

Veteran actress Florence 'Flo' Masebe has taken to social media to hit out at people who don't believe that Covid-19 is real

She lamented that this particular group of people also did not want to vaccinate or even wear masks

Her statements divided her followers on social media, with some agreeing with her and others insisting on the fact the pandemic was not real

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Actress Flo Masebe is not impressed by people who have been refusing to take the vaccine. As the vaccine rollout plan continues, many have shown a hesitancy to get the jab and Masebe is not happy about it.

Flo Masebe has slammed people who refuse to vaccinate. Image: @flomasebe

Source: Instagram

TshisaLive reported that the she took to social media, the veteran actress called out the peeps who don’t seem to believe that Covid-19 is real, saying:

“You don't think Covid-19 is a real thing. You have no intention to get the vaccine. You also see nothing wrong with showing up at my door unmasked. Stop your nonsense, please.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Masebe has been very vocal about the dangers of the virus and the need to stay protected against it. As a person with co-morbidities, Masebe has been something of an advocate for people to go out there and get vaccinated.

Her recent statement divided social media users between those who are pro vaccination and those against it.

Mzansi reacts to Flo Masebe’s Covid-19 post

@debehind said:

“Does the vaccine help in this case? DOES the mask protect work, if so how?”

@siphocarry said:

“I think most people believe covid is real, most people do genuinely want to have some sort of protection... everyone wants to live healthily and longer.”

@enterprisetv_sa said:

“Hence I cannot imagine myself staying in a house that's not in a gated community...I just hate unannounced visitors with everything in me.”

Flo Masebe’s asthma has her stressing about sending her boy to school

Briefly News recently reported that Flo Masebe was stuck between a rock and a hard place when it came to making the decision whether or not to send her kids back to school during the pandemic.

Even though children are not classified high risk, parents are still wary about sending them back to school while the coronavirus is still very much present.

Briefly News gathered that Flo was worried about the virus as she suffers from asthma, putting her at high risk. Flo took no chances with the rona, so much so that she even built a home studio so that she could work from home.

Source: Briefly.co.za