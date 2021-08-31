Awkward: Nadia Nakai Dared to Name the Worst Mzansi Female Rapper

South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently joined Lasizwe on his controversial show about spilling the tea

Lasizwe asked Nakai to rank Mzansi female rappers from best to worst, and things got a little awkward

Nadia bravely decided to tell her truth and explained why she felt Boity was the best in SA female rap currently

South African rapper was recently on Lasizwe’s YouTube show which forces guests to either drink an unknown concoction or tell the truth. When Lasizwe made Nakai rate her best female rappers from best to worst, things got a little awkward.

Nadia has no solid beef with anyone, however she does have stronger industry relationships than others.

SAHiphopmag reported that starlet ranked Boity as number one because she felt that the newcomer carried herself well in terms of the bars, the looks and the bookings.

Boity ranked Gigi Lamayne in second place, citing that she loved how much of a hard worker she was. Rouge was ranked third and she placed Moozlie in last place.

Explaining her reasoning, Nakai said that she enjoyed Moozlie when she was still under the CashTime label as her attitude during that era was everything.

Drink Or Tell The Truth: Nadia Nakai says she has broken up with Vic Mensa

During the session, Nakai also revealed that she has broken up with her American boo Vic Mensa. Briefly News reported that Nadia and Vic had been together for some time and they usually served Mzansi couple goals with cute snaps and videos.

The Mzansi star and Vic Mensa had been together for a couple of months. They started dating after dropping a track together. The two stars usually posted baed-up snaps on their social media accounts.

In the recent episode of Lasizwe's show, Nadia Nakai spilt the tea on the status of their relationship. When someone in the background asked the stunner how long she and Vic had been dating, she replied:

"Well, we kind of broke up, so it doesn't matter," she said.

Source: Briefly.co.za