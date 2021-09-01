SK Khoza Reflects on Wisdom He Got From Late Shona Ferguson: "I Feel Your Pain"

SK Khoza has reflected on the wisdom he received from late TV producer and friend Shona Ferguson

The Queen actor shared that Mr Sho played a huge role in his career and played a big brother role in his life

The popular late hubby of Connie Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the end of July

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza took to social media to reflect on his former boss and colleague Shona Ferguson's life following his untimely passing last month.

The Queen actor expressed that he misses his friend and big brother. He revealed that they had known each other for the past eight years.

SK Khoza reflected on the wisdom he got from late Shona Ferguson. Image: @skcoza, @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, SK posted a video of the two of them having a chat. The star opened up about their friendship and how Mr Sho played a big brother role in his life before his death.

Shona succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July. His death shook the entire country and the acting industry at large. According to TshisaLIVE, SK added:

"I learnt so much from you and I am forever grateful for every single thing you did for me personally and professionally. Your legacy lives on Mr Ferguson, until we meet again, big brother."

SK's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

nqobizwetsabedze said:

"Theee legend eish his passing is still hard to accept."

ngceh wrote:

"The first night I heard the news I thought about how this will break you!!! May you continue being everything he saw you'd become in the future and more."

portianonsi commented:

"I feel your pain but I hope you'll heal soon."

boity_nkotsi said:

"You just made me relive the moment I heard of his passing."

belindaseisaofficial added:

"Heaven is too rich right now."

Thembi Seete opens up about working with late Shona Ferguson

In other news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete took to social media to open up about working with later actor and producer Shona Ferguson. The Gomora actress reportedly dedicated her Tuesday, 31 August to the Fergusons.

Thembi said she was thinking of Shona's widow, Connie Ferguson. She showed her love and sent her tons of kisses.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi then reflected on her working relationship with Shona Ferguson, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications a few weeks ago. They worked together on Kings Of Joburg and The Gift.

The stunner said Mr Sho encouraged her to get back to acting when she had lost confidence about four years ago.

Source: Briefly.co.za