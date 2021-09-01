Thembi Seete Comforts Connie Ferguson: Actress Opens Up About Working with Shona

Thembi Seete has comforted Connie Ferguson and opened up about her good working relationship with Shona Ferguson

The Kings Of Joburg and The Queen producer succumbed to Covid-19 complications a few weeks back

Thembi said she enjoyed shooting The Gift and Kings of Joburg with Mr Sho after he encouraged her to get back to acting

Thembi Seete took to social media to open up about working with later actor and producer Shona Ferguson. The Gomora actress reportedly dedicated her Tuesday, 31 August to the Fergusons.

Thembi said she was thinking of Shona's widow, Connie Ferguson. She showed her love and sent her tons of kisses.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi then reflected on her working relationship with Shona, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications a few weeks ago. They worked together on Kings Of Joburg and The Gift.

The stunner said Mr Sho encouraged her to get back to acting when she had lost confidence about four years ago, according to ZAlebs. She said after Shona spoke to her, she had the best time shooting The Gift and Kings Of Joburg.

Thembi also revealed that Shona is the one who encouraged her to take the current role she plays in Gomora.

"That’s the kind of brother and sister friendship I had with Mr Sho... RIP my brother. Thank you so much for everything."

Other Instagram users took to the singer's comment section to share her thoughts on her heartfelt post about Mr Sho.

TT Mbha said:

"Eish sis it still hurts so much."

mrsb.n wrote:

"And it paid off because you're killing it in 'Gomora'. Well done and don't look back."

coachnhasi commented:

"His legacy will forever live on, thank you for sharing this testimony with us. May his soul continue resting in peace."

mpumi_mpama added:

"So true! He had so much confidence in people's talents and abilities and would never say 'You can't do it', he always saw the best in people."

Connie Ferguson opens up about life without Shona Ferguson

In related news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson took to social media to open up about her life without her hubby and business partner Shona Ferguson. The media mogul's bae and friend succumbed to Covid-19 complications a month ago and life has never been the same for her.

The Queen actress and producer took to Instagram about three days ago to post a clip of her #CarpetSunday where she opens up about her grief. She also spoke about how grateful she is to her fans and friends for showing her love since Shona Ferguson passed on.

According to TSWAlebs, the actress said she knows that a lot of people are walking her mourning journey with her and "I feel your support."

"I give glory to God that I have many people walking this journey with me."

