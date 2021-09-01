Somizi Moves on From Mohale, Mzansi Hopeful of New Romance

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo is currently going through a divorce with his husband Mohale Motaung

Although the break up is a little messy, some social media users want the star to start exploring his options again

When he recently shared a snap with a handsome young man, many assumed the celeb had moved on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi has bounced back and returned to social media amid the allegations of domestic violence levelled against him.

Somizi is back in the streets and ready to mingle. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The media personality seems to want to just forget all the drama and move on with his life.

Taking to social media, Somizi shared a picture of himself and singer and songwriter Snethemba Magubane on Instagram. Many hoped that this was Somizi’s new man but it seems the pair are just friends- at least for now.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ZAlebs reported that fans speculated that Snethemba was Somizi's new bae.

Somizi Mhlongo reopens comment section after closing it to protect his peace

Briefly News reported that Somizi recently opened up his comment section after he had closed it due to trolls and abuse from Mohale supporters.

Taking to social media to announce that he is back in business, ready to discuss all that is discussable, Somizi thanked his people for being patient. Somizi made this post with his right-hand bestie, Vusi Nova, included reported Eminetra.

Somizi wants to “keep positivity trending” and for only good vibes to go down in the comment section of his posts.

Somizi’s people flocked to the comment section to thank him for opening it and to let Somizi know that they are here to keep the good vibes going.

Somizi Mhlongo: ‘Idols SA’ distances themselves amid abuse allegations

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo was placed on temporary leave from the popular TV show Idols SA but it seems the show has decided to give him the boot for good.

This is according to the Daily Sun, who report that the show are now looking elsewhere to fill the media personality’s very big shoes.

According to the publication, sources within the production revealed that the show was going in a new direction and would be hosting various guest judges throughout the season.

Source: Briefly.co.za