Somizi Celebrates Spring Day With R12 000 Bouquet and iPhone From Wonga Vida

Somizi Mhlongo celebrated Spring Day in style when he received a bouquet of flowers worth R12 000

The flower arrangement was made up of 120 roses wrapped up in R100 notes and a gift box containing an iPhone

He shared the video on social media and it didn't take long for internet users to share their reactions

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share some exciting news about a competition he is hosting.

He shared a video of himself holding a flower bouquet made of 120 roses wrapped in R100 notes. After some quick math, Briefly News calculated the value of the flower arrangement to be R12 000.

Somizi was surprised on Spring Day with a stunning bouquet of flowers valued at R12 000. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi shared some pictures of himself holding the flowers and caption the post with:

"Tjo u can tell how excited I am. It's so nice to have yo day made unexpectedly 120 roses wrapped with 120 R100 notes..."

He told people to use the Wonga Vida app and to turn their notifications on and wait until 20:30 to win a prize. He quoted Khanyi Mbau and said that "Money loves me."

Somizi received a gift from the social media content sharing app including a new iPhone, a bottle of liquor and the flower bouquet.

Social media users took to the internet to share their responses to the gift

marcia.mathekgana:

My maths game is dribbling me am trying to get the total amount of those notes

excellentbatyi:

"Don't allow the owner of those flowers to heist u like the 2000 we know "

aubreypam:

"Money loves you, money knows your address "

khosi.hairgame:

"First one to do correct mathematics, that's 12000, now can I get a reward"

