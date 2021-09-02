Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini have made it clear that they will never make music together again but Mzanis can't help but dream

A nostalgic social media user recently pulled out a video of the pair jamming and making music together

Many enjoyed the trip down memory lane and wished the talented musicians would just bury the hatchet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi social media users recently pulled up an old video of Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini tearing it up on the dance floor.

A video of Zakes Bantiwini and Black Coffee left Mzansi feeling nostalgic. Image: @zakesbantwini @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The footage showed the men looking dapper in suits while breaking it down on stage. It was posted by Twitter user @_pherro and he captioned it:

“Black Coffee & Zakes Bantwini.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Unfortunately, the pair are no longer on good terms and Black Coffee made it clear that they would not be making any more music together.

But that did not stop social media users from feeling nostalgic and taking a trip down memory lane.

Mzansi social media users react to video of Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini

@malumzkhulu said:

“I hate the fact that we will never see this again ngoba professionally.”

@ntokozo_eff said:

“Can say Hova and Nas of SA.”

@duvha2 said:

“The worse thing about this video is the shooting... I wish they just stool still for full view of the dance.”

@magcinonke said:

“This duo brought us good music.”

@wjnong said:

“I never know that Black Coffee could dance like that Wow! that's class.”

Black Coffee throws shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song

Back in reality, however, things are not as smooth as those dance moves. Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was roasted by Mzansi social media users recently when he threw some shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song called Osama.

After many raved about how incredible the song was, Black Coffee also chipped in and said it was great.

He then added that he would not be jamming to it because he preferred the original version. ZAlebs reported that when he was questioned about his statement, Coffee posted a video of the original song. However, people felt that his intentions were not pure and slammed him for it.

Source: Briefly.co.za