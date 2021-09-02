Covid19: Discovery Set to Make Vaccinations Mandatory for Employees

Discovery is set to implement a policy that will require their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus

The compulsory vaccination policy will kick off starting the beginning of 2022, joining other international firms

Discovery says that it understands that some employees may not be able to get the jab administered for various reasons

JOHANNESBURG - Starting from 1 January, 2022, Discovery employees will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by the company. Discovery says the company has a moral and social obligation to fulfil.

The company stated in their decision to introduce this policy was based on the morals and core beliefs the company has, according to BussinessTech. The company is committed to helping people get healthier, protect themselves and enhance their lives.

Discovery employees will be mandated to get the coronavirus vaccine administered stating the beginning of 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Discovery, which is well within its rights to implement this policy, says the company is fulfilling the obligation of ensuring employees are protected and kept safe in the workspace.

According to Fin24, Discovery is well aware that some employees may not be able to take the vaccine for various reasons such as religion and medical issues and stated that they have taken this into consideration.

Discovery stated that these considerations will help inform the compulsory vaccination policy they plan to implement.

Discovery joins a list of big conglomerates from around the world such as Deutsche Bank, Delta Air Lines and CitiGroup that have made getting the Covid-19 jab compulsory for their staff members.

Covid19: Phaahla who says vaccination proof in public may be needed in future

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Health Joe Phaahla revealed that a limit may be put on public amenities for members of the public who have not been vaccinated. Phaahla confirmed that a solid decision has not yet been taken, however, discussions are ongoing.

Government is also discussing whether they will enforce mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19. Phaahla was quoted saying that he was 'quite certain' that there will be a time in future where unvaccinated people will not have access to public amenities without proof that they have received the vaccination.

The minister was addressing the National Council of Provinces earlier this week when he spoke about mandatory vaccination. He explained that the discussion about the proof of vaccines to enter public spaces is being considered on a number of government levels.

News24 reported that Phaahla stated that owners of businesses have some rights to deny access to people who have not been vaccinated.

