Covid19: Phaahla Says Vaccination Proof in Public May Be Needed in Future

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla recently spoke about implementing mandatory vaccines to allow people to use public amenities

Phaahla also revealed that discussions regarding the proposal are ongoing at various government levels

Phaahla spoke about business owners having the right to only allow employees and customers who are vaccinated onto the premises

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla revealed that a limit may be put on public amenities for members of the public who have not been vaccinated. Phaahla confirmed that a solid decision has not yet been taken, however, discussions are ongoing.

Government is also discussing whether they will enforce mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19. Phaahla was quoted saying that he was 'quite certain' that there will be a time in future where unvaccinated people will not have access to public amenities without proof that they have received the vaccination.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that vaccine proof may be needed in future to enter public spaces. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

The minister was addressing the National Council of Provinces earlier this week when he spoke about mandatory vaccination. He explained that the discussion about the proof of vaccines to enter public spaces is being considered on a number of government levels.

News24 reported that Phaahla stated that owners of businesses have some rights to deny access to people who have not been vaccinated. The instructions given by the business owners may be developed to protect their workers and ensure that people who are not vaccinated do not impact the lives of their employees.

A report by BusinessTech revealed that Phaahla previously said that the Health Department was conversing about the implementation of mandatory vaccines in the country. Phaahla said on Friday, 27 August, that the matter was raised for consideration at an official level.

The Health Department, according to Phaahla, is currently discussing the circumstances under which the mandatory vaccines will be implemented.

Mandatory vaccines for workplaces and customers could be a thing of the future

Previously, Briefly News reported that businesses may require both employees and customers to be vaccinated before being granted entry into their premises; this is according to Business Leadership South Africa's CEO Busi Mavuso.

Mavuso stated that although public policy can push vaccine incentives, she suggested that the private sector needs to play a part as well, this is according to a new report by BusinessTech. Mavuso explained that businesses have the right to control access, meaning they can urge customers who expose their employees daily to get the jab.

A previous report by MSN revealed that Rhino Africa became the first big company within the country to implement a mandatory vaccine policy for its employees. The report continued by explaining that this is a sign that many workers could possibly be forced to do the same in future.

