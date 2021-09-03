Lusanda Mbane, aka Boniswa Langa, was seen for the last time by Scandal! viewers on the drama-packed show

The widely-loved villain Boniswa made her exit as she died in the show, leaving fans feeling some type of way

Fans flocked to social media to bid Boniswa farewell, commenting on the unforgettable exit the actress made

South African actress Lusanda Mbane, more widely known for her role as Boniswa Langa in Scandal!, has bowed out. Sis has left big shoes to fill.

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 was a sad night for Scandal! viewers as it was the final time they would see Lusanda on the show. Boniswa died and fans got the feels, reported TimesLIVE.

Even though Boniswa was a villain, viewers had a soft spot for her and did not want to see her go. Social media was buzzing after her curtain closing episode aired, with many commenting on Lusanda’s outstanding acting.

Boniswa will be missed!

@Spha_Madondo posted with a heavy heart:

“Lusanda Mbane embodied this role of Boniswa. She played it to perfection. I can't wait to see what else she's got to offer as an actress.”

@Oluwakemis4 applauded:

“Thank you @lusandambane for lending yourself to Boniswa Langa and thanks @etvScandal for choosing her... Boniswa has been a villain I wanted to hate but one I loved dearly. You're such a great actress & I'll miss you but you'll never be forgotten. #etvScandal”

@BongiweMhlamvu posted in disbelief:

@fusiMatetelane commented:

