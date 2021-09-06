Jub Jub Shows Pure Savagery on 'Uyajola9/9': “Prison Made Jub Jub Vile”

South African viewers were left amused by media personality Jub Jub on the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9

Jub Jub confronted a woman for cheating and the lady seemed to be unaware of who he was, fording the rapper to give a hilarious introduction

The exchange between the pair left viewers howling as it was both entertaining and very dramatic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Uyajola 9/9 left viewers in stitches this past Sunday after Jub Jub showed exactly how much of a Savage he is. When he confronted a woman who was cheated on her partner, the lady made a big mistake of asking the media personality who he was.

Jub Jub left viewers amused on 'Uyajola 9/9' recently. Image: @officialjubjub

Source: Instagram

In true Jub Jub style, the rapper called out his hype names and left Mzansi clutching their sides in laughter.

The host said:

“NgiwuJub lamaswidi amaningi, sisteri. (I am the Jub of many sweets, sister).”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Understandably confused, the lady questioned what he meant, to which th Jubsta responded:

“Correction, sikisi.”

The exchange was shared online and amused social media users shared their thoughts.

@thato_fense said:

“I’ve been waiting for that part where Jub jub responds to the "who are you" question.”

@_AndileN said:

“Prison made Jub Jub vile. Listen to how he answers umama.”

@niki_dire said:

“It's time for Jub Jub, correction sikisi. Obafoni! Azisheee.”

Uyajola 9/9' trends as woman claps back at Jub Jub

Jub Jub trended last Sunday after a woman clapped back at his remarks. Briefly News reported that Jub Jub and his crew caught a young woman who was cheating on her bae red-handed in another man's house. A heated argument between Jub Jub and the cheating lady ensued when the presenter confronted her.

The viewers of the show believe that the presenter finally met his match during the episode. Taking to Twitter, most of the show's fans discussed how the woman delivered spicy clapbacks during the show. Check out some of the comments from some of the fans below:

@Gugu_Zullu wrote: "We haven't had a good episode like this in a long time."

@mbhele_xoli commented: "Her clapbacks to Jub Jub are the best! Yeses."

Source: Briefly.co.za