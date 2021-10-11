Jub Jub and his crew caught another cheater red-handed on Sunday's episode of his epic show, Uyajola 9/9

The cheater, who was rocking matching T-shirts with his side bae, couldn't believe it when Jub Jub and his crew caught him cheating in his car

The man and the side chick were busy enjoying Chicken Licken in their vehicle when Jub and the main girlfriend arrived

Jub Jub and his crew caught a cheating guy red-handed in the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The cheater was enjoying some chicken with his side chick in his car when Jub Jub hilariously knocked on the driver's door. They had parked the whip in a busy parking lot.

The two-timing man and his side bae were wearing matching pink T-shirts and had been eating Chicken Licken when Jub Jub came with the main girlfriend.

The viewers of the popular show laughed out loud at Jub Jub for asking the surprised cheater if he didn't believe he was caught. The fans of the show also enjoyed the scene where Jub Jub and one of his cameraman entered the car of the cheater just to disturb their date.

Jub Jub posted the snippet of the episode on his official Instagram account. Check it out below:

The viewers also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hilarious episode:

@Sthembi12 said:

"Lol, my dad is asking if lecouple isebenza eGame na, why are they wearing pink t-shirts?"

@mbali_ndlela wrote:

"Did Jub Jub have to unpack the Jam Clothing bag bought for the sidechick? Jub Jub loves adding petrol."

@YolandaMasuku1 said:

"That wig getting kicked around like it’s the one cheating."

Lasizwe commented:

"Not them interrupting a Chicken Licken car date bandla ! He was even about to bite into that chicken."

@xiluxulu wrote:

"It's Jub Jub and the camera man getting into the Mazda for me."

@ihatemofaya added:

"Jub Jub getting in the backseat just to add fuel to the fire."

Viewers slam Jub Jub for being rude on 'Uyajola 9/9'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub has been called out for being rude on his show. The media personality was allegedly rude to a guy who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 to investigate if his bae was cheating on him.

Many people who watched the show slammed the presenter for the way he treated the young man who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to help him with his problem.

The show usually trends for all the right reasons and spicy scenes but this time it is trending high on Twitter for the way Jub Jub behaved during the filming of the latest episode. Briefly News compiled some of the comments from viewers who were not impressed with the way Jub Jub treated the guy who wanted help.

