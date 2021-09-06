South African media personality, Master KG, has denied the claims that he left his record label Open Mic Productions

Responding to a post about the matter on social media, Master KG said that the reports were all "cap"

Mzansi social media users were left confused by the contradicting reports and some asked the musician for clarity

Master KG has hit out at reports that he left his stable Open Mic Productions. A major publication reported that the Jerusalema hitmaker had parted ways with the record label as he was officially opening his own.

The report went on to explain that the departure was frosty and resulted in Master KG being left out of his protégé Makahadzi’s new album as she is still signed to the label.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG responded to the reports by using the ‘cap’ emojis. Cap is slang for false.

Mzansi reacts to Master KG denying claims of leaving record label

His fans were left a little confused by the conflicting reports and took to social media to share their thoughts.

@blessyess said:

“When you doing well in life, they start spreading fake news.”

@demajelo said:

“This American slang confuse me sometimes, is it true or false or other way around!!?”

@lerato547 said:

“I wondered why you were not on Makhadzi's latest offering, I hope you will work together in the future."

@agent_ciyane said:

“Someone is capping.”

Source: Briefly.co.za