Trouble in Paradise: Natasha and Lorch Share Worrying Posts Online

South African power couple Themibinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane may be going through some trouble

The pair took to social media to share some posts that suggested that all was not well

This is not the first time the pair have pulled a stun that made people think that their relationship was over

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch may be going through a couple’s spat. The couple posted cryptic messages on social media that seemed to suggest that there was a bit of trouble in paradise.

ZAlebs reported that the Orlando Pirates player took to Instagram Stories and shared a status which read:

“Be real with me. I respect honesty.”

Only a short while later, his girlfriend Natasha posted a picture along with a caption that suggested that all was not well.

“Never been so calm in the middle of a storm. It can only be God.”

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch shared posts that suggested they were beefing. Image: @natashathahane @thembinkosilorch

Source: Instagram

It’s not clear whether the posts are related or whether the pair talking about each other but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for future developments.

Natasha Thahane drags men posting about her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

Briefly News had previously reported that actress Natasha Thahane dragged Mzansi men who have been discussing her love life on social media.

The Blood & Water actress slammed those men for posting about her relationship with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The stunner took to Twitter on Sunday, 11 July to share her views on some men who have accused her of making Lorch wash her underwear. The fuming star wrote:

"Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (So many men in my mentions worried about my private matters). I miss the days when men used to go to war…"

Natasha's tweet rubbed many tweeps on her timeline the wrong way.

Check out some of their comment below:

@onkegoom said: " 'I miss the days when men used to go to war'. Kanti How old are you Natasha?"

@Flairsh wrote: "Sexist post, imagine if I said 'I miss the days when a woman's place was in the kitchen' khuzeka."

Source: Briefly.co.za