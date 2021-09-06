Mzansi baffled as EFF Duo Malema, Ndlozi Assault Case Postponed to December

The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politicians Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case has been postponed to December in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter, a senior South African Police Service (SAPS) police officer, according to a TimesLIVE report.

Source: Getty Images

Previously, News24 reported that Venter, who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service, testified that he was shoved at the entrance when he tried stopping the pair's vehicle from entering the cemetery.

Alleged incident happened at Winne Madikizela-Mandela's funeral

The politicians' vehicle was reportedly not part of the main convoy, which included the hearse, the family and other dignitaries, despite the defence's argument to the contrary.

The incident happened at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in April 2018. Briefly News understands that the politicians have both pleaded not guilty.

The postponement follows an agreement between the state and the defence to commence with the trial on 6 to 9 December, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Saffas not impressed as they react to trial postponement

Briefly News took a look at just some of the reactions from South Africans to the news, most of whom were not impressed by the development.

"@templet04415057 said:

"Waste of time and state resources."

@CRaseleka wrote:

"What is the reason for all these postponements?"

@jhb_pta noted:

"We will never see the end to this case they must just strike it off the roll"

@malusistoyile commented:

"Waist of time."

Source: Briefly.co.za