Scandal! fans cannot believe that Quinton Nyathi, played by Brighton Ngoma, has been killed off in the show

Watching the final episode that sent Quinton off, fans took to social media to discuss the matter and shed a few tears

Brighton knew his time as Quinton would eventually come to an end and he is ready to move onto bigger things

Scandal! fans were left crying after the hunky Quinton Nyathi, played by Brighton Ngoma, was killed off the show. Life just isn’t fair sometimes.

'Scandal!' hunk Quinton Nyathi, played by Brighton Ngoma, has died, leaving much of Mzansi heartbroken over the incident. Image: @_iambrighton

Source: Instagram

Last night’s episode left fans feeling some type of way. Quinton died in a tragic car accident, leaving the love of his life Dintle alone.

Social media was flooded with posts made by fans, wishing Quinton off. When you are so loyal to a show, it actually hurts when characters die, even though you know they are just fictional.

Peeps are in mourning. Here are just a few of the posts made by loyal fans:

@Lerato_Motala posted:

“Appreciation tweet for Brighton Ngoma, known as Quinton Nyathi from Scandal. He played the role of Quinton for 10 years. 'Having played the character for so long, it was only a matter of time before the journey came to its natural end. I see it as growth,' he said. #etvScandal”

@DimolemoM posted in disbelief:

@thobval shed a tear:

@MmekwaMrtv wished Brighton well:

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Brighton explained how he knew this day would eventually come. Having played the role of Quinton for so long, Brighton was preparing for his exit. It is time to move onto bigger things.

“Having played the character for so long, it was only a matter of time before the journey came to its natural end. I see it as growth.”

Scandal!’s Gcina Nkosi opens up about financial struggles during the pandemic

Scandal! actress Gcina Nkosi was one of the many Mzansi actors who were affected financially when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was imposed on Mzansi for the first time, reported Briefly News.

The star, who portrays the character of Zinzile Ngema in the e.tv soapie, has opened up about how she struggled financially because she couldn't work during the hard Level 5 lockdown.

She said she has a 'no work, no pay' contract with the show. She and many other actors who are freelancers did not make any money when the TV industry was shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Scandal! star said she couldn't even afford to pay her rent at the time.

