South African media personality recently slapped the mother of his child and her family with a defamation lawsuit

Katlego accused the Mullers of messing up his reputation, but the family have hit back and said it's not true

Mzansi social media users have responded to this new development and shared their thoughts on the controversial issue

Katlego Maboe trended a few days ago after it was revealed that he filed a lawsuit against the mother of his child, Monique Muller and her family.

Peeps want the Mullers in jail if they don't pay Katlego Maboe's lawsuit. Image: @katlegomaboe

The Muller family have since responded to the lawsuit and they don’t seem to be bothered.

Monique Muller’s brother Seth Muller spoke to TshisaLive and confirmed receiving the email from Maboe’s lawyers.

Seth believes that the family have done nothing wrong and the lawsuit was just hot smoke with no flames. He even revealed that he did not read the entire document sent by Katlego Maboe's team.

The publication reported that he said:

“I’m not even interested in what he’s saying. I showed it to my lawyer and he was also not too bothered by it. The letter says he wants me to apologise and to retract my statement but he’s not gonna get either out of me ever.”

Mzansi reacts to Muller family refusing to pay damages

TV star Yaya Mavundla commented on the new development and said:

“Monique Muller. Now Katlego Maboe lost his job and the woman was lying.”

@nonhle_keswa said:

“Katlego Maboe didn’t deserve to get canceled like that. Cheating is a personal matter. Look at Somizi, with all the current allegations, he hasn’t lost all his deals or lento yeCancel culture inamaFavs.”

@mzwandilethusi2 said:

“Cheating is in our blood we can't get away with it because having 1 lady will never be enough in a men, ladies should keep that in their minds. Don't enter in the man’s life if you not ready to be cheated on, stay where u are and be happy to ur self.”

@puseletso_m said:

“If she doesn't have the million they must throw her in jail.”

Katlego Maboe demands R4 million in damages within 3 weeks

Briefly News had previously reported that Katlego Maboe wanted R4 million in damages from four people for reputational and psychological damage.

According to reports, four people Maboe was demanding R1 million from each of the following: his ex-wife Monique Muller, her brother, Sabrina Walters, the founder of Women for Change, and Dr Janet van Eeden.

Netwerk24 reported that Katlego wants the money within three weeks. The demand for damages originates from when his ex-wife Monique Muller revealed that he had been unfaithful in a viral video.

Following the video, Katlego suffered a number of financial and professional setbacks. He lost his job as the presenter of Expresso on SABC 3 and he had been removed as a nominee in last year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Source: Briefly.co.za