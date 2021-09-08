‘Scandal’ Trends as Lit Storyline Grips Viewers: “I’m Here for the Drama”

Popular South African television show Scandal! has viewers gripped with a lit storyline and characters

The show did a complete overhaul of the script and killed off a large number of characters to introduce something new

It seems the risk is reaping is rewards as fans weighed in on the improvements, while making the show trend online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Scandal! trended on Wednesday morning after the previous night’s episode left viewers shook. The show is sparing no one as characters seem to be dropping like flies.

Slindile Nodangala is one of he new additions on 'Scandal!'. Image: @slindilenodangala

Source: Instagram

The drama has captured Mzansi viewers, who are loving the Game of Thrones-type direction that the show is going. The addition of the beloved Slindile Nodangala as Nomvula Kubeka had also piqued viewer interest.

Taking to social media, viewers made their approval clear. Check out some of the reactions:

@mamankosinathi is living for the drama:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Kubi, kubi, kubi #etvScandal is fighting, I'm here for all the drama.”

@anelisa9995 said:

“The Khubeka Family is making me to enjoy watching scandal these days.”

@ushuni said:

“etvScandal is the Game of Thrones of South African soapies... All these deaths within a year.”

Meanwhile another Mzansi telenovela, The Queen, has not had such luck with its viewers.

The Queen loses her throne as Mzansi viewers get bored of the show

Briefly News reported that Mzansi TV viewers are just not happy with the direction local telenovela The Queen is going. Many fans feel that the show needs to take a break so they can get their story together.

The script is losing ‘that thing’ and fans have taken to social media to air out their grievances. It has been a difficult time for the cast and crew of the show ever since they lost show co-creator and producer Shona Ferguson. However, the show has had to go on and the results are showing.

The disgruntled fans made the show trend on Twitter as they shared their thoughts. It seems the general consensus is that the script seems directionless and the characters have become bland.

Many advised the show to go back to the drawing board and bring something different before it's too late.

Source: Briefly.co.za