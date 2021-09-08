Boity surprised her mother Modiehi with a bundu bashing birthday trip to remember

Mzansi's favourite mother-daughter duo is enjoying the soft life on an enviable safari getaway in Mpumalanga

Boity's mom took to social media to express just how grateful she is for the trip, saying, "My heart is fulfilled, I am blessed"

Boity surprised her mother Modiehi with a birthday trip to the Lion Sands Game Reserve in Mpumalanga. The reality star and her mom's posts have followers wishing they were basking in the bush sun with a cocktail in hand.

Boity and her mom are away on a safari getaway. Image: @boity & @modiehithulo

Source: Instagram

Boity and Modiehi have been Mzansi's favourites for some time now. The public loves to see just how much the rapper adores Modiehi. On her reality show Own Your Throne, she gave her fans an inside peek into their lives and it's safe to say the people are obsessed.

The mother took to social media to share some of her favourite moments from the trip and thanked her daughter for the amazing surprise. Modiehi's most memorable highlight was the cheetah they spotted on one of the game drives, reports OkMzansi.

Modiehi's post had followers commenting on her youthful look.

@charlottehlongwane commented:

"Ausi Modiegi forever young."

@dlamini.nokuthula18 added:

"Wow. You look younger and more younger. Happy birthday."

For the mother's previous birthday, Boity threw her a surprise party filled with family and friends. Seems like the celeb is quite the master of surprises.

